Mole Reports New 360 Bundle, New Core System

Ars Technica's gaming site, Opposable Thumbs, has a mole. A somewhat reliable one, too, unlike ours, which just digs half-finished holes in the yard and drinks itself into a stupor every day. Its latest report: that there'll be two new 360s for the Christmas holidays. The first is a somewhat uninspiring bundle, featuring Forza 2 and Marvel Ultimate Alliance in a single box (like the old Jet Set/GT bundle on the first Xbox). Both the Premium and Elite will see this bundle. The second is a brand new Core model, which features HDMI, a wireless controller, 256MB memory card and five XBLA arcade games (Boom-Boom Rocket, Pac-man, Uno, Feeding Frenzy, and Luxor 2) on a disc. That second one sound familiar? That's because we've heard the exact same thing. So keep a grain of salt or two handy for the first one, but the second, I'd say it's inching very close to confirmation/announcement time. Mole report: Xbox 360 to get Forza 2 and Marvel Ultimate Alliance pack-in [Opposable Thumbs]