Ars Technica's gaming site, Opposable Thumbs, has a mole. A somewhat reliable one, too, unlike ours, which just digs half-finished holes in the yard and drinks itself into a stupor every day. Its latest report: that there'll be two new 360s for the Christmas holidays. The first is a somewhat uninspiring bundle, featuring Forza 2 and Marvel Ultimate Alliance in a single box (like the old Jet Set/GT bundle on the first Xbox). Both the Premium and Elite will see this bundle. The second is a brand new Core model, which features HDMI, a wireless controller, 256MB memory card and five XBLA arcade games (Boom-Boom Rocket, Pac-man, Uno, Feeding Frenzy, and Luxor 2) on a disc. That second one sound familiar? That's because we've heard the exact same thing. So keep a grain of salt or two handy for the first one, but the second, I'd say it's inching very close to confirmation/announcement time. Mole report: Xbox 360 to get Forza 2 and Marvel Ultimate Alliance pack-in [Opposable Thumbs]
Mole Reports New 360 Bundle, New Core System
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink