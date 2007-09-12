More PS3, PSP Firmware Coming This Week

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

ps3psp.jpgSomeboy at Sony LOVES their firmware updates. Doesn't matter that we've just had one for both the PS3 and the PSP. We need more. Sony have announced that over the next few days the PS3 will be receiving firmware update version 1.93, while PSP owners will be getting version 3.71. The PS3 update fixes a network disconnect error people were having after installing 1.92, while the PSP one will add "many features that readers of [PlayStation.Blog]have requested". I'm not trawling through official blog posts to find out exactly what those are, so let's assume Sony will just tell us what's in it when it drops. Updated PS3 and PSP Firmware [PlayStation.Blog]

