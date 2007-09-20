More PS3 Titles Coming From Everday Shooter Creator

I am, to put it lightly, a huge fan of Jonathan Mark's Everyday Shooter. It's the sort of simple approach to gaming that both seems to get casual gaming and still provide the sort of experience that a hardcore gamer can enjoy.

So I was thrilled when I heard that the game was headed to the Playstation Network. After playing through the game on my debug Playstation 3 I was even more thrilled, the translation was sublime.

Now I hear that Sony is in talks with Mark to sign him on for a multi-game deal. I think it could be a major coup for the PSN, specifically the indie/casual side of things, if they can make it work out. Mark brings to the gaming scene a sense of fun that seems at times to be getting pushed to the side, so it's nice to see it pop its head up on a major platform.