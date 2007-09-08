MS Issues 7,992 Year Ban To Halo 3 Epsilon Exploiter

Taking advantage of an exploit that allowed an unidentified friend to deliver to him the Halo 3 "Epsilon" test version, former Xbox Live user "Scar" found himself on the receiving end of the Live banhammer. After six hours of Halo 3 heaven, his brief flirtation with the unreleased game came to an end. He was hit so hard, his account won't wake up until the year 10,000 AD, at which point, he'll have fallen so far behind in his achievement grabbing that he'll... well, he'll probably be dead.

Thanks to James and Chris for the heads up.

Halo 3 Epsilon cheaters banned until 9,999 AD [Gamespot]