Msoft Investigator Confirms Halo 3 Manual

Remember that leaked Halo 3 manual we posted about late last month? The one we weren't sure was real or not? Turns out it is real after all. Well according to Microsoft's freelance attorneys it is.

We recently received an email from an "Internet Investor" on behalf of Microsoft asking us to take down the images from the manual because they were, he claimed, an infringement on the trademark rights of Microsoft Corporation. Of course that's not even close to true, since they are, in fact, part of a legitimate newsworthy story... one we can now confirm is legit. Too legit, in fact, to quit. Hit the jump for the scary letter from Microsoft's Internet Investigator.

Leaked Halo 3 Manual?