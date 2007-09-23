My Booth Bot, My Cheerleader

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The console war isn't the only bit of battle being waged at the Tokyo Game Show. There is also quite a fierce psychological battle being fought and the foot soldiers in the war for the hearts and minds of gamers are those elegant, perpetually smiling booth models.

While on the surface they may resemble the booth babes of E3 and Leipzig, dig a little deeper and you discover something crafty and calculating. Not a booth babe really as much as a booth bot.

I first noticed this while playing Patapon. They didn't just walk me to the game and explain how to play, they hung around and enthusiastically watched me play. We're talking clapping, laughing, even a bit of praise.

