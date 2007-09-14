The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

My Xbox Live Diamond Card Arrives

faheydiamond.jpgBack before I was a regular poster at Kotaku I was a regular reader of Kotaku, and back in December of 2005 when Crecente posted a story about the Xbox Live Diamond card, I was right there when the program launched to sign up. Stories of happy gamers receiving their shiny plastic cards started surfacing around the middle of last year, but sadly I was not among those shiny happy people (holding hands). Soon my dream of owning a relatively useless piece of plastic faded. Then yesterday, while rifling through bills, I noticed an envelope trimmed in green and gold, with the words 'Diamond Program' beneath a large, friendly Xbox Live logo. Yes friends, today I am a man. I'm not sure why it took the better part of two years, but finally the Platinum Card and accompanying burrito coupon are mine. People really do win.

DSC01005DSC01002DSC01001DSC01000DSC00999

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles