Back before I was a regular poster at Kotaku I was a regular reader of Kotaku, and back in December of 2005 when Crecente posted a story about the Xbox Live Diamond card, I was right there when the program launched to sign up. Stories of happy gamers receiving their shiny plastic cards started surfacing around the middle of last year, but sadly I was not among those shiny happy people (holding hands). Soon my dream of owning a relatively useless piece of plastic faded. Then yesterday, while rifling through bills, I noticed an envelope trimmed in green and gold, with the words 'Diamond Program' beneath a large, friendly Xbox Live logo. Yes friends, today I am a man. I'm not sure why it took the better part of two years, but finally the Platinum Card and accompanying burrito coupon are mine. People really do win.
My Xbox Live Diamond Card Arrives
