N64 Controller Repurposed

When I was a little boy of 8 or 9, a sibling of mine who shall remain nameless bought me a kit that let me make and bake a Smurf statue for Christmas, under the condition that I make him what I now know to be a "toker" with the leftover clay. Had I continued down that route, I would have eventually created the N64 controller pipe pictured above, obviously used to partake of natural tobacco products, only years before this. No, this week would be set aside for the revealing of my life-sized Master Chief bong, complete with blue translucent mouthpiece on the back of his neck with Cortana etched on it and a bullet hole in the chest that smokes when you light up. I think I missed my calling.
The Controller Bong [Aeropause]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink