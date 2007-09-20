NBA 2K8 Demo Hits XBL

With EA's 2008 offering already available in demo form on Xbox Live, the NBA 2K8 demo added early this morning should be extremely useful in helping gamers determine which basketball title to pick up this year. Commentors over at Larry's website are already weighing in on the 2K Sports offering, and the general verdict is excellent gameplay, crappy presentation. Having played through the Live 08 demo, I can see how EA's game would be a hard act to follow graphically. Releasing a 325MB demo without announcers or music might just cost 2K in the end. With both games due out October 1st, now's a good time to make your choice.

Demo: NBA 2K8 [Major Nelson's Blog]