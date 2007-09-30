NCSoft's UK Expansion

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

logo_ncsoft.jpg Despite some gloom and doom predictions from Korean media, NCSoft's European arm got a nice boost thanks to a Â£950,000 grant from the South East England Development Agency (SEEDA) to expand their Brighton, UK branch. Looks like a deal everyone will be happy with; I only wonder what impact this will have on the currently rather lackluster reports on NCSoft in South Korea. Full release after the jump.Â£950,000 SEEDA grant ensures NCsoft Europe's growth in Brighton

Wednesday 26th September/...NCsoft Europe, one of the world's leading online gaming publishers, has announced that it is planning to expand its Brighton base and create over 100 new high skilled jobs following a major investment from the South East England Development Agency (SEEDA).

In its first three years NCsoft Europe has grown rapidly employing more skilled staff with every new project, which have included the launch of top games such as LineageÂ® II, City of HeroesÂ®, Guild WarsÂ®, City of VillainsÂ®.

The NCsoft office in Brighton is the European HQ for NCsoft Corporation, the Korean digital gaming developer and publisher. It began its operations in Brighton with three people in September 2004 and now employs 112.

SEEDA is injecting a Selective Finance for Investment in England (SFIE) Grant, ensuring continued sustained development. NCsoft's growth will allow it to diversify following the development and launch of a series of new products.

NCsoft is using SEEDA's SFIE to facilitate the expansion of its current base at Lanchester House, Brighton and support the company's move to the CityPoint development in two years time. 110 jobs at the company will be safeguarded and 116 new jobs are to be created by 2010.

Geoff Heath, NCsoft's CEO explains:

"Brighton is a lively and growing hub for the creative and software sector. Our expansion will stimulate local competition and the exchange of best practice in the region. SEEDA's support of our investment will help grow the business and keep us and Brighton at the forefront of our industry, both nationally and internationally. We'll also be in a position to recruit and further develop the very best talent available."

Jeff Alexander, Executive Director, SEEDA's Global Competitiveness division added:

"NCsoft has attracted national and global attention since its arrival in Brighton. The company is a magnet for highly skilled jobs- this is vital to Brighton and to the region and helps the South-east achieve the goals of the Regional Economic Strategy.

"The news is good for NCsoft and for Brighton and underlines SEEDA's commitment to attracting highly skilled creative employees with computer and language skills to the South East"

NCSOFT EUROPEAN OFFICE EXPANSION TO CREATE OVER 100 NEW HIGH-TECH JOBS [Develop]

