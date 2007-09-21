Need For Speed ProStreet video

Sick of invincible cars? Seems EA Black Box is too, judging from this Need for Speed ProStreet clip.

We should of had real-time vehicular deformation in games like NfS a long time ago. Check out the side shot of the silver car towards the end. I don't think I've seen dents that realistic before.

As an added bonus, a few bumpers and spoilers can be seen explosively vacating their berthings as well.