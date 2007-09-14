Nelly Cootaloot Is A Hoot

Should have been doing a ton of pre-TGS stuff this morning, but couldn't. Half the time I was playing Mario. The other I was playing this. "This" being Nelly Cootaloot, a delightful little adventure game put together by Alasdair Beckett. It's 15MB, it's free, it's well worth the deviation from your hectic schedules. Plot summary is as follows:

Nelly Cootalot, fearsome pirate and lover of tiny and adorable creatures, is charged by the spirit of a dead buccaneer to investigate the mysterious disappearance of a fleet of birds known as spoonbeaks. Her adventure will bring her face to face with the nefarious Baron Widebeard as she uncovers corruption and wanton punning in the Barony of Meeth.

Baron Widebeard? Brilliant. Nelly Cootalot: Spoonbeaks Ahoy! [AGS, via TIGSource]