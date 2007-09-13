NeoGeo Games Coming To Virtual Console

Ask and you shall receive! SNK Playmore today announces that several of their most popular NeoGeo arcade titles will be heading to the Nintendo Wii Virtual Console. This marks the first actual arcade gaming titles released on Nintendo's system, even if they did technically run on a console as well. Classic titles slated for the system include Fatal Fury, World Heroes, and Art of Fighting, with more titles expected to be announced in the months to come. The games will carry a hefty price tag of 900 Wii Points a pop, second only to N64 titles (at 1000 points a piece). I was reading comments from our Virtual Console update just this week and recall someone calling out Nintendo for not having NeoGeo titles for download. Well here you go, that guy. Grats!

