The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

New ESA Boss Is A Total Nintendo Fanboy

gallagher.jpgFormer ESA head Doug Lowenstein did a good enough job, but you never got the impression the guy was a gamer. Not that that's a bad thing, just an...observation. New ESA boss Michael Gallagher, though, he loves his games. Not only does he take on Washington Post games writer Mike Musgrove in a Halo 2, GHII, Fight Night and Wii Tennis and come away with a draw, the guy carries a DS Lite around his pocket. All day. Every day. Why? He likes to get one in the hands of politicians, show them a bit of Brain Training, remind them that only 8% of games released each year earn an M rating, convince them to get off our collective backs. I also like to think it's because he plays Advance Wars while on his executive can. As Comfortable on Guitar Hero as on the Hill [Washington Post]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles