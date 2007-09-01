New Google Earth Adds Easter Egg Flight Sim

The newest version of Google's 3D Earth mapping tool not only includes Google Sky, sure to be a hit with astronomy dorks, but it also contains a hidden flight simulator. Only two aircraft are currently available in Google Earth 4.2's flight sim (an F-16 jet fighter and the Cirrus SR22 prop plane) but there are plenty of airports and real world locations for one to fly around.
Not a bad deal for zero dollars.
Google Earth Flight Simulator [Marco's Blog via Google Blogoscoped]
