Three more songs are being added to the Xbox 360 Guitar Hero II lineup tomorrow morning at 2AM Pacific, once again for the bargain basement or entirely too expensive price of 500 Microsoft points, depending on where you stand on that issue. The three new tracks consist of: Trivium - Detonation Atreyu - Right Side of the Bed Protest the Hero - Bury the Hatchet I won't pretend to know any of those songs. If you do, get all excited and call me out for my lack of musical knowledge. If you don't, side with me and together we can bring these music know-it-alls to heel for once and for all! New DLC Pack for Guitar Hero II - 360! [ScoreHero - Thanks Eddie]
New Guitar Hero II Song Pack Tomorrow
