New Halo 3 Vidoc - Cinema Paradiso

Here I thought I was going to get away with a day of no Halo 3 news, but Bungie went and released their latest vidoc explains the why and how of the saved films feature, which I've a feeling is going to be the most entertaining feature of Halo 3 for me along with Forge. Seeing as I suck at multiplayer, I'll just spend my time in the game trying to setting myself up to die humorously while recording it for posterity's sake.