New iPods Are Aimed At Gaming, EA Brings Backup

I don't think that Steve Jobs intends to take over the gaming market with the new iPods...yet...but in citing the necessity of redesigning the iPod Nano, he listed "games" as a chief reason for the bigger screen size. And then he announced that 3 new games will come with the new Nano. The first is Vortex (pictured above) which is like 3D Arkanoid. The second will be an EA Sudoku title. And the third is still unannounced.
Live: The Beat Goes On [gizmodo]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink