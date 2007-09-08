New Myst Online Episode Hits Tomorrow

On Saturday GameTap is launching Deception, the newest episode in Myst Online: Uru Live. In this latest addition the D'ni Restoration Council continues its efforts to introduce a Guild system into the cavern, which includes new Guild pubs. Deception also forwards the plot of Phil Henderson who continues to spread information regarding the Bahro and their conflicts.

This episode, GameTap says, is the lead-in to the Myst Online: Uru Live season finale that hits next month.