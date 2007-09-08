New Myst Online Episode Hits Tomorrow

On Saturday GameTap is launching Deception, the newest episode in Myst Online: Uru Live. In this latest addition the D'ni Restoration Council continues its efforts to introduce a Guild system into the cavern, which includes new Guild pubs. Deception also forwards the plot of Phil Henderson who continues to spread information regarding the Bahro and their conflicts.
This episode, GameTap says, is the lead-in to the Myst Online: Uru Live season finale that hits next month.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink