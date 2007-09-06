New Nintendo Tchotchkes Make Owning Keys Fun Again

I'm perfectly content to go keychain-less, as I generally wear skin-tight leather pants everywhere I go, but I may have to revise my policy for a pair of new import goodies from Bandai and Yujin. On the left we have the mini Wii-mote projector, one that throws a spotlight featuring the Nintendo character of your choice—as long as it's from Super Paper Mario, Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance, The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess or Wario Ware Smooth Moves—upon anything your heart desires.

Only slightly less thrilling are the new The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass sound drops, featuring familiar sound bites from the Nintendo DS game.

All are available for pre-order at National Console Support. Yay for plastic!