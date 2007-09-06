The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

New Nintendo Tchotchkes Make Owning Keys Fun Again

nintendo_tchotchkes.jpgI'm perfectly content to go keychain-less, as I generally wear skin-tight leather pants everywhere I go, but I may have to revise my policy for a pair of new import goodies from Bandai and Yujin. On the left we have the mini Wii-mote projector, one that throws a spotlight featuring the Nintendo character of your choice—as long as it's from Super Paper Mario, Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance, The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess or Wario Ware Smooth Moves—upon anything your heart desires.

Only slightly less thrilling are the new The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass sound drops, featuring familiar sound bites from the Nintendo DS game.

All are available for pre-order at National Console Support. Yay for plastic!

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles