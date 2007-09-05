Poster by the name of Robinspain over at GAF has thrown up an image of what looks like the next PAL PS3 starter pack. If you remember, the current pack, which includes Motorstorm, Resistance and a second controller, was a "limited offer", due to expire in Europe "soon" and in Australia after August 31. So the timing's right. This pic shows Heavenly Sword and F1 to be the bundled games, the former to drive sales, the latter to, I don't know, clear the warehouse's stock. When asked about the bundle, SCE Australia would only say "we have no announcements regarding any new retail offerings in Australia", while SCEE are sleeping, so we'll update when we hear back from them. SCEE announces NEW ps3 STARTER PACK [Robinspain @ NeoGAF]
New PAL PS3 Bundle To Include Heavenly Sword, F1?
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink