The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

New RockMan Dash, RE4, DMC, Breath of Fire - For Mobiles

rockmandash.jpgIf you folks are anything like me, reading the headline to this post was like feeling a nice, satisfying sneeze coming on and then having it fade away at the last minute. Capcom is taking some of their top franchises mobile, including my beloved Mega Man Legends series which returns as RockMan Dash: The Great Five Islands Adventure. Also slated for handsets is Resident Evil 4 Mobile Edition, Devil May Cry: Dante X Virgil, Sengoku Basara (Devil Kings) Tactical RPG, and Breath of Fire 4 Action RPG Edition. Looking at some of the screens shown on the GAMEWatch site, it might be time to pick out a gaming phone to tide us over until we get a new MegaMan Legends on consoles. It's All In Japanese - Capcom Mobile Games [GAMEWatch via NeoGAF - Thanks Archaotic]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles