New Treasure Game For Nintendo DS Revealed Soon

treasure_countdown.jpgJapan has pre-TGS countdown fever!! In more exciting Treasure news, publisher ESP (aka Entertainment Software Publishing) has revealed that a Treasure-developed game for the Nintendo DS will be revealed in just five short, agonising days. Hence the countdown clock, one that will beat Sega's Ryu Ga Gotoku countdown to the reveal by about a day.

Treasure already has two DS games under its belt, a pair of Bleach licensed fighters published by Sega, so they know the hardware. However, this one's under the publishing wing of ESP, responsible for some of Treasure's best shmups, including Radiant Silvergun, Bangai-O and Ikaruga. What could it be? Stay tuned! We'll let you know ASAP.

Treasure X ESP Nintendo DS Project [ESP via GamerCafe]

