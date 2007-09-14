New Winamp Will Stream Songs To Your Wii

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

winampwii.jpgWow, Winamp! Forgot all about it. Presumed it was dead. Seems it's not, and it's making a big comeback. Most of it involves various iTunes-killing ideas, but one should be of interest to you: the new version will stream your music library to your Wii. Just in case you're the type who'd actually use that kind of feature. Winamp's 10th Anniversary Version Edition Will Challenge ITunes [Wired, via Boing Boing]

