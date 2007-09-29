Halo 3 isn't the only game that gets a fancy shmancy New York City launch event. Nintendo is kicking off the release of The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass with a party on Sunday the 30th at the Nintendo World Store in Rockefeller Plaza. Fans will be able to get their picture taken with a Link facsimile, participate in costume contests and trivia quizzes, and from 2-4PM they'll be able to buy the game a day before release! The event runs from 1-4PM, with the costume contest taking place during the last hour, so you have extra time to squeeze into those tights. The only reason I didn't stay after the Halo event for this launch is that I am pretty damn exhausted. I'll be there in spirit though, even if I end up sleeping past 4PM.
New York Phantom Hourglass Launch Spectacular
