Nine New Things Hit US PlayStation Store

That's right. Nine! Of which two are useful (i.e. demos), one is cheap (a new MotorStorm car for US 99 cents), one is fast (Ninja Gaiden Sigma Speed Pack), one is worthless (NBA 08 tutorial), one is interesting (Eye of Judgement overview clip), two are mildly entertaining (Rock Band & We Own The Night trailers) and one is simply amazing (Iron Man movie trailer). PlayStation Store Update [PlayStation.Blog]