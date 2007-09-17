The TGS trailers are already rolling in and the event has barely even started. This clip for Ninja Gaiden: Dragon Sword for the DS looks great and actually has me interested in checking out the game. It shows off a lot of the fighting moves that you will be controlling with the stylus. I'm really pleased to see that publishers are finding more ways to take advantage of the stylus control other than just point and tap. It also looks like you'll be holding your DS sideways for this one, which is always fun for a little change.
Ninja Gaiden DS TGS 07 Trailer
