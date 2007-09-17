Ninja Gaiden II Gameplay

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Wow, it seems like only a few days ago we had no idea that Ninja Gaiden II was going to be announced, and now GameVideos has not one, but two clips of actual gameplay up for your viewing pleasure. Maybe it's just the small size of the vids, but I'm not exactly feeling a lot of excitement for the title. I guess after playing the first game three times across two different systems jaded me a little. Hit the jump for the second clip.Okay, so clip two is a little more exciting. The ninja magic is impressive as hell, and the soldier that leaps over Ryu's head, then steps on it and shoots him in the head is my new hero. What do I know anyway? I'm not even supposed to be here today.

