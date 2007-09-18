Ninja Gaiden II Versus Sigma

Because working with video is what they do, GameVideos has gone ahead and cut together footage of Ninja Gaiden II for the 360 and Ninja Gaiden Sigma for the PS3 together to give us an idea of the differences between the two. Right off the bat I notice that the camera is a bit more dynamic in II, working more to enhance the action than simply portray it. The environments look far more detailed as well, and the animations seem a tad more fluid. Now that I've seen them side by side, Ninja Gaiden II is looking like a definite improvement over Sigma. Nicely done, Team Ninja.