Ninja Gaiden: The Best Damn Swag on the Planet

The Tecmo press party enticed us with the promise of maid waitresses in a pirate-themed bar, but made us happy by slapping these amazing DS styluses in our hands as we walked out the door.

And the Ninja Gaiden stylus doesn't just look cool, it's also serious deadly. Check, for instance, the "usage notice" on the back of the pack:

This stylus tool is only to be used for touching screens. Do not pole or swing this stylus tool when near other people. Do not use this stylus tool if the tip is broken or becomes dirty. Do no over-stretch the strap. Please close tightly after using this stylus tool.

I am so ignoring every one of those rules, well except for the dirty one.