Nintendo Australia Announce Big Brain Academy Bundle Deal

Nintendo know all kinds of people are crazy for the brain games. Old folks, older ladies, people that go to the kinds of parties where you play Donkey Konga all night...they can't get enough of it. No doubt seeing a chance for a bundle deal and the subsequent extra cash they can make off these folks, Nintendo Australia have announced a Big Brain Academy bundle deal, where you can get a Wii Remote and a copy of Big Brain Academy on the Wii for $80. Considering Wii Remotes are $70 on their own, you're saving yourself some cash right there.