Nintendo Australia Travelling Roadshow Starts This Month

When Nintendo Australia want people to play their upcoming games, they don't release demos. Probably because they can't! No, they like to show them off, publicly, by visiting the mall and letting people see them in the flesh. Just like Tiffany! They've a long, storied history of these roadshows, and another has just been announced, which kicks off in Melbourne on September 22 and winds up in Perth on October 13. Some of the games you can try out are Boogie, Super Paper Mario, Phantom Hourglass and Big Brain Academy for the Wii (Metroid Prime 3 will be there, but as a "demonstration", which means video-only), so you could do worse things with your day than sit around wondering why Mario Galaxy isn't on that list turn up. Full list of locations and games is after the jump.GAMES

Wii: Big Brain Academy, Super Paper Mario, Wii Sports, Boogie, Metroid Prime 3 "special demonstration" DS: Brain Training, More Brain Training, Big Brain Academy, Picross, Phantom Hourglass and "other brand new games".

DATES & LOCATIONS (sorry Canberra, NT and Tassie, you miss out)

VIC Southland 22 & 23 September 2007 Fountain Gate 24 & 25 September 2007

SA Marion 29 & 30 September 2007

QLD Chermside 4 & 5 October 2007 Carindale 6 & 7 October 2007

NSW Charlestown 5 - 7 October 2007 Parramatta 11 & 12 October Miranda 13 & 14 October

WA Carousel 12 & 13 October 2007