The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Nintendo Contractor Fired For Blogging

blogging_monkeys.jpg In case anyone needed a reminder that nothing's ever anonymous on the Internet, and yes, your arse can get fired for stuff you put in your personal blog... or MySpace page... or Facebook page... comes the sad tale of Jessica Zenner, a 23-year old employee of Nintendo, was fired for her personal blog (allegedly). Of course, there's a "she said, company said" element here, and while Zenner says higher-ups never informed her of any Nintendo policy on blogging, a spokeswoman for the company said "[Zenner]was expressly discouraged from doing what she did. I've seen everything that she's written and it's really not work appropriate."

One post on Zenner's blog—titled "The Daily Weed"—begins with her disputing her friends' perception that she is a pothead. She digresses into a wry tirade against one of her bosses: "One plus about working with [a]hormonal, facial-hair-growing, frumpy [woman]is that I have found a new excuse to drink heavily," Zenner writes. "My gut tells me that this woman hasn't been fucked in years."

... [Rebecca Jeschke, a spokesperson for the Electronic Frontier Foundation]says labour laws vary from state to state, so free speech may not always be enough to protect a blogger from getting pink-slipped. According to the Washington State Attorney General's Office, there isn't anything in current Washington State law that specifically protects bloggers.

Ranting and raving against your boss is probably not the smartest idea in the world, even if you're writing under a pseudonym (Zenner posted pictures of herself, despite writing under the name "Jessica Carr"). It just goes to show that even tech friendly companies have their limits - Zenner is one of a longish line of people to be fired after their personal blogs were discovered by superiors.

Game Over: Nintendo Contractor Fired for Blog [The Stranger, thanks Stoli]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles