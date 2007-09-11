Nintendo Dates Wii Zapper, Confirms Link's Crossbow

I've gotten official confirmation from Nintendo that the Wii Zapper interface will indeed come with Link's Crossbow Training packed in and that the remote-housing Wii Zapper will sell for $20 starting Nov. 19.

Nintendo also confirms a pretty interesting line-up of third-party Wii Zapper support including Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles, Ghost Squad and Medal of Honor Heroes 2 which will include single player, arcade mode and support for up to 32 players in multiplayer.

NINTENDO'S NEW Wii ZAPPER TARGETS FUN First Wii Game-Play Accessory Comes Packaged with Zelda Software REDMOND, Wash., Sept. 10, 2007 - Nintendo announced today that the Wii Zapperâ„¢ interface for the hit Wiiâ„¢ home video game system will come packed with Link's Crossbow Trainingâ„¢. The software is based on the hugely popular Legend of ZeldaÂ® series and provides a perfect demonstration of the way the Wii Zapper could be used in other games. The Wii Zapper casing houses both the motion-sensitive Wii Remoteâ„¢ and Nunchukâ„¢ controllers in a single unit for precision targeting. It goes on sale Nov. 19 at an MSRP of just $US19.99. "The Wii Zapper combines our remarkable controllers into one housing with a classic style reminiscent of arcade-style games," says George Harrison, Nintendo of America's senior vice president of marketing and corporate communications. "Both veteran and first-time players will find it brings a whole new dimension to games where targeting is key and provides even more exciting game-play experiences." Link's Crossbow Training drops players into a world in the style of The Legend of ZeldaÂ®: Twilight Princess. Players assume the identity of hero Link, who progresses through a series of tests to perfect his crossbow marksmanship. Start with stationary bull's-eyes and graduate to moving targets before defending Link against all kinds of enemies. Third-party publishers have lined up to support the Wii Zapper. EA's Medal of Honor Heroesâ„¢ 2 lets players take World War II into their hands with the Wii Zapper. The game features an all-new Wii-exclusive Arcade Mode that offers accessibility to gamers of all skill levels, a full single-player campaign and support for up to 32 players in multiplayer. Capcom's Resident EvilÂ®: The Umbrella Chronicles reveals the back story behind the fall of the Umbrella Corporation by exploring locations from Resident Evil 0, 1, 2 and 3, as well as new never-before-seen locations like Umbrella's stronghold. One or two players use the Wii Zapper to take aim against a horde of zombies in first-person perspective. SEGA's Ghost Squadâ„¢ lets players replicate the arcade light-gun experience at home with the Wii Zapper. Remember that Wii features parental controls that let adults manage the content their children can access. For more information about this and other Wii features, visit Wii.com.