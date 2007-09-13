Nintendo Day At Safeco Field

The Seattle Mariners' Safeco field has been the exclusive test bed for the Nintendo Fan Network for the 2007 season, and Nintendo will be on hand at the September 15th game against the Tampa Bay Devil Rays to show their appreciation. Saturday will be Nintendo Day at the stadium, with the first 1,500 fans to bring their DS to the stadium getting free access to the stat-tracking, food ordering network. Nintendo will also be giving out 16 limited edition Mariners DS Lites, autographed by members of the team. To top it all off, Mario himself will be on hand, though I highly suspect it to be a gruesome hollowed-out Mario body with a person inside. Way to go, Mariners fans! You might not make it to the Series, but you've got a guy sweating in a Mario suit, which is the next best thing!

MARINERS AND NINTENDO TEAM UP TO SALUTE FANS

Sept. 15 is Nintendo DS Day at Safeco Field

The Seattle Mariners and Nintendo are thanking fans for helping make the Nintendo Fan Network (NFN) at Safeco Field a success. The first 1,500 Fans who bring their Nintendo DS to the game on Saturday, Sept. 15, when the Mariners take on the Tampa Bay Devil Rays, will be offered free access to the NFN. Additionally, Nintendo will give away 16 limited-edition Nintendo DS Lite systems featuring the Mariners logo and autographed by Mariners players. Good seats for the game, and all remaining Mariners home games, are still available.

The Nintendo Fan Network (NFN) was offered exclusively during the 2007 season at Safeco Field. NFN delivers interactive baseball-related content to subscribers using their Nintendo DS or Nintendo DS Lite portable game systems and accessing an exclusive Wi-Fi network connection. For a fee of $US5 per game (or $US30 for 10 games), NFN users can access a menu of interactive options including: a live video feed of the game, scores from other MLB games in progress, player stats and team standings, trivia and word search games against other fans and the ability to communicate with other fans via Nintendo Fan Network Messaging.

On Sept. 15, up to 1,500 fans will have free access to NFN, just stop by the kiosks located on Safeco Field's Main Concourse near Sections 143 and 186 to pick up your complimentary NFN day pass. For those who don't already own a Nintendo DS unit, they are available for purchase at the same kiosks. The cost is $US129.99 for the standard Nintendo DS Lite and $US139.99 for the Mariners limited-edition, available exclusively at Safeco Field.

The Mariners special edition Nintendo DS Lite features the Mariners logo on the front cover. Sixteen of the special units will be autographed by Mariners players and given away at random to fans during the game. Winners will be able to use their Nintendo DS units immediately to access the NFN free of charge.

Nintendo's most popular video game character, Mario, will make a special appearance at Safeco Field on the 15th to meet fans. He will be available for photos at the top of the grand staircase of the Home Plate entrance until game time.

