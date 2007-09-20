Nintendo Delivers Phantom Hourglass E-card

The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass hits stores on October 1st, and to honour the occasion Nintendo has created a Phantom Hourglass e-card, complete with an exclusive video of the game in action. They've also created a handy-dandy countdown widget on their Zelda.com site, suitable for MySpace pages and personal blogs alike. Two doses of Zelda goodness to keep you going until the big day.

