Nintendo Delivers Phantom Hourglass E-card

phantomecard.jpgThe Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass hits stores on October 1st, and to honour the occasion Nintendo has created a Phantom Hourglass e-card, complete with an exclusive video of the game in action. They've also created a handy-dandy countdown widget on their Zelda.com site, suitable for MySpace pages and personal blogs alike. Two doses of Zelda goodness to keep you going until the big day.

Phantom Hourglass E-Card [Nintendo]

