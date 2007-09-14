The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Nintendo DS Sells Over 14 Million In Europe

lotsads.jpgThe DS cares not for your colour or creed. Japan, America, doesn't matter, everyone loves the DS. Take Europe, for example, where Nintendo have announced that over 14 million of them have been sold since launch. That's a lot! It's also an odd number to celebrate, so either they needed something to spruce up their DS Lite Silver announcement or it's the last set of numbers they could pry out of GfK or ChartTrack or whoever it was that was clutching the numbers tightly to their chest.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles