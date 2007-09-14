Nintendo DS Sells Over 14 Million In Europe

The DS cares not for your colour or creed. Japan, America, doesn't matter, everyone loves the DS. Take Europe, for example, where Nintendo have announced that over 14 million of them have been sold since launch. That's a lot! It's also an odd number to celebrate, so either they needed something to spruce up their DS Lite Silver announcement or it's the last set of numbers they could pry out of GfK or ChartTrack or whoever it was that was clutching the numbers tightly to their chest.