Nintendo Have "No Plans" To Release Silver DS Lite In Australia

When it comes to Nintendo, as with most gaming matters, European and Australian release dates are often in-step. Sometimes they're the same day, other times within a few days. So if Europe's getting the silver DS, it's safe to assume Australia's not too far behind, right? Haha. NO. Nintendo Australia have told us that:
We have no plans to release the Silver DS Lite in Australia at this stage.
Bummer. Doesn't mean it's not coming, just means we shouldn't expect it in October.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink