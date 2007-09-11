Nintendo Ignores America's Hatred, More Tingle Games Coming

I like Tingle. Funny guy. He's a very different, very...unique character. A lot of Americans, though...they hate. Hate Tingle! Whether through rampant homophobia or just differing tastes on what makes a good incidental Zelda character, we'll never know. What we do know, now, is that there are more Tingle games coming. So many Nintendo are kicking Tingle up to fully-fledged main character status. Kensuke Tanabe:
I heard from EAD that they decided not to use Tingle after Wind Waker because Tingle was unpopular, especially in the US. As a matter of fact, he did not actually appear in Twilight Princess. You may want to ask Mr. Aonuma about the future plan!
As for our team, SPD3 (Software Planning & Development Department, Production Group No.3), we have just started on our making-Tingle-a-main-character-project. In the works we produce, he will continue to move in his own direction.
See where your hate got you? It got you a whole load of new Tingle games. How you like them apples! Tingle Watches You Sleep [N-Europe]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink