Nintendo Is Metroid Dread Tease

Anyone remember those rumours of a 2D Metroid title for DS called Metroid Dread? Formerly all but extinguished, the fanboys became rabid again after this message was found in Metroid Prime: Corruption:

Experiment status report update: Metroid project 'Dread' is nearing the final stages of completion.

So this means Metroid Dread is coming, right? Wrong. When CVG asked Nintendo about their apparent easter egg, they responded killjoy-style:

Nintendo is not making the 2D Metroid at this point in time.

Note, Nintendo didn't brush off the rumour with a "no announcements at this time" sidestep. They said, "it ain't happening."

I just wish my heart would listen.

Nintendo denies Metroid Dread [cvg]