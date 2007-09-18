Nintendo NSider Forums Close

Several members of the Nintendo NSider forums have mailed us today to inform us that the popular community forums have been closed. Members seeking to continue discussions today are being greeted by the following message:

Nintendo is working on a major overhaul to Nintendo.com to support the continued success of Nintendo DS and Wii. As we prepare for this huge site update, Nintendo must unfortunately close the Nintendo NSider Forums message boards indefinitely beginning Sept. 17, 2007.

The forums are now set to read only for the next week, to be removed from public view on the 24th. Fear not, brave Nintendo forum posters, for hope is on the horizon. With the Tokyo Game Show kicking off I can only imagine that they are closing down the NSider forums in order to make way for something better, as the parting message on the page seems to suggest. "Thanks for your understanding and continued support. We'll see you soon elsewhere on the Web".

