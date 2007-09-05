Nintendo Releasing Bundleless Black/Red DS Lite In Japan

That shiny black & red DS Lite was far too nice to stay in just one territory. Nintendo have announced that they'll be selling it in Japan on October 4 for the standard price of Â¥16,800. That means it's being sold straight-up, no bundle, most likely because everyone in Japan already owns both Brain Training games and have no need for a spare. Not even to hand off to an unloved relative, since they've probably got them too. DS Lite Product Page [Nintendo, via Game Watch]