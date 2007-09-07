The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

No Cross Platform Online Games For Wii Says Square-Enix

hiromochi_tanaka.jpgFinal Fantasy XI producer Hiromichi Tanaka said the company has no plans to bring its PC, Xbox 360 and PlayStation 2 MMO to the online-enabled Wii. He explained at the Austin Game Developers Conference that "Nintendo's currently not allowing different cross-platform titles, and [...]resolution differences make it harder for us to make cross-platform games. Currently we're not looking at Nintendo Wii as a platform." Not good news, but I doubt it will drive many of you to rooftop ledges clutching suicide notes penned on Chocobo stationery.

While Nintendo's clumsy and spartan online game offerings should ensure that this comes as a surprise to no one, Tanaka did reveal a slight surprise, according to Gamespot's report, in that he'll soon be able to reveal more of his next-gen online RPG. I've got five bucks on Final Fantasy XI-II.

Square Enix: Nintendo saying no to cross-platform MMOs [Gamespot]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles