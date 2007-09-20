No Major Nelson, All Crecente

Today's fun? Sumo. CheapyD from CheapAssGamer was sweet enough to invite me and Microsoft blogger Chris Paladino to watch the Tokyo sumo tournament this afternoon. Crecente was a last minute replaced for Larry Hryb, who suddenly had lost his passport. It was CheapyD who shelled out the cash and rented us a box (Cheapy isn't actually a cheap dude!), so many thanks for that. The tournament was great fun — and a first for me. We ate yakitori, sipped sake and threw our cushions. Me, I threw two cushions. Larry, you missed out.