The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

No Major Nelson, All Crecente

DSCF9277.JPG Today's fun? Sumo. CheapyD from CheapAssGamer was sweet enough to invite me and Microsoft blogger Chris Paladino to watch the Tokyo sumo tournament this afternoon. Crecente was a last minute replaced for Larry Hryb, who suddenly had lost his passport. It was CheapyD who shelled out the cash and rented us a box (Cheapy isn't actually a cheap dude!), so many thanks for that. The tournament was great fun — and a first for me. We ate yakitori, sipped sake and threw our cushions. Me, I threw two cushions. Larry, you missed out.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles