Today's fun? Sumo. CheapyD from CheapAssGamer was sweet enough to invite me and Microsoft blogger Chris Paladino to watch the Tokyo sumo tournament this afternoon. Crecente was a last minute replaced for Larry Hryb, who suddenly had lost his passport. It was CheapyD who shelled out the cash and rented us a box (Cheapy isn't actually a cheap dude!), so many thanks for that. The tournament was great fun — and a first for me. We ate yakitori, sipped sake and threw our cushions. Me, I threw two cushions. Larry, you missed out.
No Major Nelson, All Crecente
