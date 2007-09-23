No More Heroes Impressions

As a person who used to be a giant Nintendo fanboy, it's hard saying that it took Metroid 3: Corruption to make me dust off the Wii — it hadn't seen any action in at least four months - but I'm happy to say that I think No More Heroes will also be a play title for me.
I came to it with mixed feelings; I'd been excited when it was first announced - loved the style and attitude - but I haven't been a very happy Wii gamer, and so hadn't really been thinking about the title anymore. All that changed after one play session.
Admittedly, controls are on the basic side: you move around with the nunchuck controller, can lock target with the Z button, and then make your attacks with the A button. But once you make that attack, your flurry of attacks usually turn into a mini-game that has you either shaking or pointing your Wiimote in a particular direction, which then unleashes a special move, and if successful, a fountain of gold coins and the sudden appearance of a slot machine that can pump up that amount.
Another cool feature experienced during the demo was when a call came to the character's cell phone; to respond, you need to place your Wiimote's speaker to your ear to listen to the call. Gimmicky? Yes, but it worked great as a storytelling element, and helped put me "in" the game.
Add to this some stylish character designs, a retro pixel-inspired HUD/interface, and what looks like a wacky over-the-top storyline, and you've got the recipe for a game that rises above the seemingly unending streak of disappointing Wii releases.
Jean Snow
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink