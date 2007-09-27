The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

No PS3-PC Cross-Platform Play For UTIII

reinps3.jpgThe prospect of PC users going toe-to-toe with PS3 gamers in a game of Unreal Tournament III was always a possibility, but never certain. So your knickers shouldn't get too twisted at the news the game won't support the feature when it launches. Mark Rein (posted from an IRC transcript, if you're wondering about his statement writing):

The biggest challenge in doing cross platform play is syncronising the builds such that the build on the PC is 100% compatible with the build on the PS3. Unfortunately (or fortunately) when you games on console you have a lengthy certification process to go through each time you release anything new...

We looked at how this would impact our ability to respond quickly to things happening at internet speed on the PC side of the equation and realised that would not be in the best interests of our very loyal PC user base because we would constantly be holding on to updates to wait until they passed cert on the console platform.

PC users, Rein and Epic got your back. PS3 owners hoping for cross-platform play...well, he goes on to say that they might be able to institute the feature later on, but really, I wouldn't bet on it. It's a bet you'd lose money on. And nobody likes losing money on stupid bets.

UT3 IRC Community Chat [Beyond Unreal, via Shacknews]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles