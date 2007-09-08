No, Ubisoft Is Not Buying SCi

With SCi on the market, Ubisoft seemed a good fit for a buyer. Mainly because, well, they're not EA. Turns out they're not that interested, however, with a Ubi rep telling the Financial Times:
We are not in discussion with SCi Entertainment any more than we are with any other company in the industry.
Instead, the mysterious, unnamed Ubisoft rep believes Time Warner will make a move for the house of Lara. SCi Entertainment sees PE more likely than trade bidders; Tchenguiz not interested [Financial Times]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink