No, Ubisoft Is Not Buying SCi

With SCi on the market, Ubisoft seemed a good fit for a buyer. Mainly because, well, they're not EA. Turns out they're not that interested, however, with a Ubi rep telling the Financial Times:

We are not in discussion with SCi Entertainment any more than we are with any other company in the industry.

Instead, the mysterious, unnamed Ubisoft rep believes Time Warner will make a move for the house of Lara. SCi Entertainment sees PE more likely than trade bidders; Tchenguiz not interested [Financial Times]