No, We Did Not Force Rubbish Controls On Lair

It's a shame that, as nice as Lair looks, it's going to be remembered for one thing: how awful its controls are. Trying to fly a dragon using the SixAxis is like trying to wrestle a teflon bull that's been basted in cooking grease. Which begs the question: with no old-fashioned control scheme to revert to, did Sony force Factor 5 to make it SixAxis-only? Phil Harrison says no:

[It]was definitely not mandated by us. We've always said all along that the use of the SixAxis is something that should be decided by the developer in tune with their creative vision for the game, so it's not something we would mandate.

Pretty clear message from big Phil, that. Wasn't Sony's fault! It was Factor 5's. TGS 07 Phil Harrison Interview [Gametrailers]