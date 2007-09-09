No Wireless Guitars For Rock Band 360 Retail Bundle

You read that right, the retail bundles for Rock Band on the 360 will include wired controllers, not wireless. Harmonix CEO Alex Rigopulos has confirmed this in the most recent OXM podcast but adds that included in the bundle will be a USB hub that will allow you to hook in all your various peripherals. Wireless guitars will be made available as separate purchases, but if you were hoping to go all wireless with your launch bundle, I'm afraid you are out of luck. This is really a shame and it will be interesting to see how this effects 360 vs. PS3 sales of the game seeing that I believe most people (myself included) will want to opt for the wireless package. Wired or wireless, how do you like to rock?

Harmonix CEO confirms Rock Band's Xbox 360 bundle guitar is wired [Joystiq]