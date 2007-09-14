NPD: Madden 08 Dominates US August Software Sales

August software sales figures have just been released by the NPD Group, showing that EA's venerable football franchise shows no signs of slowing down, just like John Madden at a buffet table. The Xbox 360 SKU crushed the competition, beating out the PlayStation 2 version by an additional 250,000 units sold. Some 2 million-plus units of Madden NFL 08 were sold across all platforms.

Sales of the Xbox 360 critical darling BioShock outsold its first person competition Metroid Prime 3: Corruption by more than two-to-one during the month of August. Keep in mind the latter was on the market for one less week than 2K's insta-hit, but it still bodes well for a BioShock sequel.

The top ten selling games in the US for August are listed below. More after the break.

01. Madden NFL 08 (Xbox 360) - 896,600 02. Madden NFL 08 (PS2) - 643,600 03. BioShock (Xbox 360) - 490,900 04. Madden NFL 08 (PS3) - 336,200 05. Wii Play (Wii) - 256,800 06. Metroid Prime 3: Corruption (Wii) - 218,100 07. Mario Strikers Charged (Wii) - 147,400 08. Guitar Hero II (PS2) - 145,400 09. Mario Party 8 (Wii) - 138,300 10. Guitar Hero Encore: Rocks the 80s (PS2) - 127,100 11. Madden NFL 08 (Wii) 12. Madden NFL 08 (Xbox) 13. Brain Age 2: More Training In Minutes A Day (DS) 14. Two Worlds (Xbox 360) 15. Pokemon Diamond (DS) 16. High School Musical: Makin' The Cut (DS) 17. Guitar Hero II (Xbox 360) 18. Madden NFL 08 (PSP) 19. Pokemon Pearl (DS) 20. Tiger Woods PGA Tour 08 (Xbox 360)

Sales for Activision's Guitar Hero franchise continue to impress, as does Nintendo's first party Wii efforts. A month of stellar sales totaling some $488 million across consoles and handheld gaming machines shows an $89 million boost over the previous August. Go video game industry!

Thanks to the NPD Group for August sales figures.